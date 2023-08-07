Primerica (PRI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Primerica (PRI) reported $689.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%. EPS of $3.99 for the same period compares to $2.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707.34 million, representing a surprise of -2.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Client Asset Values : $88.8 billion versus $89.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $88.8 billion versus $89.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Life Insurance Policies Issued : 96953 versus 81677.32 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 96953 versus 81677.32 estimated by two analysts on average. Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period : 137806 compared to the 137052.8 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 137806 compared to the 137052.8 average estimate based on two analysts. Recruits : 86124 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87769.22.

: 86124 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87769.22. Revenues- Net investment income : $32.40 million versus $31.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.2% change.

: $32.40 million versus $31.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +52.2% change. Revenues- Commissions and fees : $233.13 million compared to the $240.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.

: $233.13 million compared to the $240.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year. Revenues- Other, net : $20.16 million compared to the $19.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

: $20.16 million compared to the $19.56 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums : $403.03 million versus $415.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.

: $403.03 million versus $415.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products : $214.51 million compared to the $225.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year.

: $214.51 million compared to the $225.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.6% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products : $48.29 million versus $46.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.6% change.

: $48.29 million versus $46.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +79.6% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance : $411.87 million compared to the $422.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

: $411.87 million compared to the $422.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health: $14.89 million compared to the $14.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26% year over year.

Shares of Primerica have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

