Primerica (PRI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Primerica (PRI) reported $753.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. EPS of $4.71 for the same period compares to $3.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $747.42 million, representing a surprise of +0.78%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Recruits : 96,563 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 92,458.

: 96,563 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 92,458. Life Insurance Policies Issued : 100,768 compared to the 98,839 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 100,768 compared to the 98,839 average estimate based on two analysts. Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period : 145,789 versus 145,713 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 145,789 versus 145,713 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Net investment income : $38.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $38.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Revenues- Commissions and fees : $279.77 million compared to the $262.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year.

: $279.77 million compared to the $262.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20% year over year. Revenues- Other, net : $67.46 million versus $18.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +234.7% change.

: $67.46 million versus $18.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +234.7% change. Revenues- Net premiums : $417.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $428.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.

: $417.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $428.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products : $260.91 million compared to the $242.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year.

: $260.91 million compared to the $242.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.6% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products : $53.02 million versus $51.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.

: $53.02 million versus $51.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance : $426.94 million compared to the $435.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.

: $426.94 million compared to the $435.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health : $12.42 million versus $13.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change.

: $12.42 million versus $13.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change. Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Senior Health : -$11.37 million versus -$5.92 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Primerica have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

