Primerica (PRI) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Primerica (PRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $747.42 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Primerica metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $36.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' will reach $262.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other, net' will reach $18.55 million. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net premiums' to reach $428.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' will likely reach $242.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' will reach $51.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' should come in at $435.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Senior Health' reaching $13.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Recruits' stands at 92,458. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86,124 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' of 98,839. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96,953.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period' at 145,713. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 137,806 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income (loss) before income taxes- Investment and Savings Products' should arrive at $66.28 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59.58 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>



Primerica shares have witnessed a change of +6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PRI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.