Primerica (PRI) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Primerica said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.65 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $179.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primerica. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRI is 0.28%, an increase of 11.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 40,545K shares. The put/call ratio of PRI is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primerica is 201.45. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $256.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.96% from its latest reported closing price of 179.93.

The projected annual revenue for Primerica is 2,910MM, an increase of 4.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,883K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Brave Warrior Advisors holds 2,161K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,951K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 17.88% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 1,500K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Burgundy Asset Management holds 1,248K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRI by 6.12% over the last quarter.

Primerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primerica is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Licensed financial representatives educate Primerica clients about how to prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate products like term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products. Primerica insured over 5.5 million people and had over 2.6 million client investment accounts as of December 31, 2020. Primerica was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in North America in 2019 through its insurance company subsidiaries. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices.'

