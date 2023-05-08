Primerica, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $125.1 million, or $3.38 per share. This compares with $115.0 million, or $2.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $690.0 million from $691.2 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

