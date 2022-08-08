Primerica, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

Markets
(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $107.95 million, or $2.79 per share. This compares with $128.16 million, or $3.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $110.70 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $668.68 million from $654.69 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $107.95 Mln. vs. $128.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.79 vs. $3.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $668.68 Mln vs. $654.69 Mln last year.

