Primerica, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $131.84 million, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $34.87 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.92 million or $3.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $686.94 million from $724.09 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $131.84 Mln. vs. $34.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.54 vs. $0.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.93 -Revenue (Q4): $686.94 Mln vs. $724.09 Mln last year.

