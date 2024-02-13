Primerica, Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $151.94 million, or $4.30 per share. This compares with $146.72 million, or $3.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $150.35 million or $4.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $724.29 million from $684.50 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $151.94 Mln. vs. $146.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.30 vs. $3.94 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $724.29 Mln vs. $684.50 Mln last year.

