Primerica, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $93.56 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $86.54 million, or $1.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.78 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $531.96 million from $487.33 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $92.78 Mln. vs. $87.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.22 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q4): $531.96 Mln vs. $487.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.