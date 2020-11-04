Primerica, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $112.10 million, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $96.22 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $568.46 million from $520.65 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.78 vs. $2.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.35 -Revenue (Q3): $568.46 Mln vs. $520.65 Mln last year.

