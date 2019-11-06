Primerica, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $96.22 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $85.14 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $95.59 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $520.65 million from $484.78 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $95.59 Mln. vs. $84.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.26 vs. $1.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q3): $520.65 Mln vs. $484.78 Mln last year.

