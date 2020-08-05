Primerica, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $101.51 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $97.45 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $98.48 million or $2.44 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $525.82 million from $504.90 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $98.48 Mln. vs. $94.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.44 vs. $2.21 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q2): $525.82 Mln vs. $504.90 Mln last year.

