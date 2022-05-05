Primerica, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.42 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $97.87 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.33 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $691.23 million from $637.71 million last year.

Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $81.42 Mln. vs. $97.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $2.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.73 -Revenue (Q1): $691.23 Mln vs. $637.71 Mln last year.

