Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $159.94, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRI was $159.94, representing a -10.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.51 and a 24.75% increase over the 52 week low of $128.21.

PRI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). PRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.02. Zacks Investment Research reports PRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.75%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pri Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

