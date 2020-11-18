Dividends
Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $129.74, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRI was $129.74, representing a -6.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.05 and a 111.99% increase over the 52 week low of $61.20.

PRI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). PRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.31. Zacks Investment Research reports PRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 16.05%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PRI as a top-10 holding:

  • John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 26.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRI at 0.45%.

