Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $159.26, the dividend yield is 1.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRI was $159.26, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $165.35 and a 52.26% increase over the 52 week low of $104.60.

PRI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). PRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.3. Zacks Investment Research reports PRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.6%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRI Dividend History page.

