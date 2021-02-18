Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRI was $142.28, representing a -5.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $150.13 and a 132.48% increase over the 52 week low of $61.20.

PRI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). PRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.59. Zacks Investment Research reports PRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.57%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRI as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 42.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PRI at 0.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.