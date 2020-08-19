Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2020

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $131.89, the dividend yield is 1.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PRI was $131.89, representing a -4.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $138.05 and a 115.51% increase over the 52 week low of $61.20.

PRI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). PRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.78. Zacks Investment Research reports PRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.32%, compared to an industry average of -11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PRI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHSC with an increase of 28.15% over the last 100 days. KIE has the highest percent weighting of PRI at 2.23%.

