Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.1% to hit US$638m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.46, some 3.7% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:PRI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Primerica's five analysts is for revenues of US$2.47b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 3.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 7.4% to US$11.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.10 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$165, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Primerica at US$188 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$140. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Primerica's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Primerica's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 9.9% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 2.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Primerica's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$165, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Primerica analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Primerica that you need to be mindful of.

