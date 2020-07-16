Primerica Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Primerica Inc (Symbol: PRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.60, changing hands as high as $120.10 per share. Primerica Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRI's low point in its 52 week range is $61.20 per share, with $138.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.55.

