Primerica authorizes $450M share repurchase program for 2025

Primerica (PRI) has authorized a $450M share repurchase program to occur through December 31, 2025. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PRI:
- Primerica price target raised to $340 from $300 at Truist
- Primerica’s Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Primerica Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Primerica reports Q3 adjusted EPS $5.68, consensus $4.81
- PRI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.