PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Results: Revenue Up 16.4% Amid Strong Production Growth

PrimeEnergy Resources reports Q1 2025 revenue growth of 16.4%, despite a decline in earnings per share.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation reported its first-quarter 2025 results, showcasing a 16.4% year-over-year revenue growth to $50.1 million, driven by increased oil and gas production. Despite a decline in net income to $9.1 million and diluted earnings per share dropping to $3.72, the company emphasized strong operational progress and substantial shareholder returns, including a total of $112.6 million returned through stock buybacks since initiating the program. The company's oil production rose by 6%, natural gas production surged by 106.6%, and NGL production increased by 120.4%. As of May 2025, total assets stood at $339.3 million, reflecting the company's ongoing momentum and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Potential Positives

16.4% year-over-year increase in revenue to $50.1 million.

Significant growth in natural gas production, up 106.6%, and NGL production, up 120.4%.

Continued shareholder returns with $112.6 million total returned through stock repurchases since the initiation of the buyback program.

Increased total assets to $339.3 million, indicating a solid financial position.

Potential Negatives

Earnings per share declined by 15.7% compared to Q1 2024, indicating a potential concern regarding profitability despite revenue growth.



Net income decreased by 19.3%, raising questions about the company's ability to maintain profit margins in a growing market.



The emphasis on share buybacks may suggest the company is not finding sufficient investment opportunities for growth, potentially signaling limited future growth prospects.

FAQ

What were PrimeEnergy's Q1 2025 revenue results?

PrimeEnergy reported Q1 2025 revenue of $50.1 million, reflecting a 16.4% year-over-year increase.

How much oil did PrimeEnergy produce in Q1 2025?

In Q1 2025, PrimeEnergy produced 457,000 barrels of oil, a 6.0% increase compared to Q1 2024.

What was the net income for PrimeEnergy in Q1 2025?

The net income for PrimeEnergy in Q1 2025 was $9.1 million, a decrease of 19.3% from the previous year.

Did PrimeEnergy engage in share repurchase in 2025?

Yes, PrimeEnergy repurchased 47,970 shares at a cost of $9.17 million as part of its share buyback program.

What is the significance of PrimeEnergy’s NGL production in Q1 2025?

PrimeEnergy's NGL production rose to 454,000 barrels in Q1 2025, marking a significant increase of 120.4% year-over-year.

HOUSTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) today announced first quarter 2025 results, with continued growth in oil and gas production supporting a 16.4% increase in revenue year-over-year. While earnings per share declined compared to Q1 2024, the Company highlighted significant shareholder returns and operational momentum.







Key Highlights – Q1 2025 vs Q1 2024







• Revenue: $50.1 million ↑ 16.4%





• Oil Production: 457,000 barrels ↑ 6.0%





• Natural Gas Production: 2.39 Bcf ↑ 106.6%





• NGL Production: 454,000 barrels ↑ 120.4%





• Net Income: $9.1 million ↓ 19.3%





• Diluted EPS: $3.72 ↓ 15.7%





• Share Buyback 2025: 47,970 shares repurchased at a cost of $9.17 million









Since initiating its share repurchase program, PrimeEnergy has returned a total of $112.6 million to shareholders through stock repurchases. As of May 19, 2025, the Company’s outstanding share count was 2,428,000, inclusive of vested options.





Total assets were $339.3 million at quarter-end, up from $324.6 million as of December 31, 2024.





“Our Q1 results reflect a continuation of strong operational momentum with significant growth in natural gas and NGL volumes,” said Beverly Cummings, CFO of PrimeEnergy. “We are also returning capital to shareholders through our buyback program, demonstrating confidence in our long-term value.”





PrimeEnergy Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons, primarily in Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG.





For investor inquiries, contact:





Connie Ng – (713) 735-0000 ext. 6416







Forward-Looking Statements







This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.



