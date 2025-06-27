PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation Appoints Withum Smith+Brown as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation appoints Withum Smith+Brown, PC as independent accounting firm, effective June 27, 2025.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation announced the appointment of Withum Smith+Brown, PC as its new independent registered public accounting firm, effective June 27, 2025. This decision was made upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee and approved by its Board of Directors. PrimeEnergy, an independent oil and natural gas company primarily focused on hydrocarbon activities in Texas, trades on NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG. The release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting that actual results may differ from projections due to various risks and uncertainties associated with the oil and gas industry.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Withum Smith+Brown as the new independent registered public accounting firm signifies a strategic move towards enhancing oversight and audit quality.



The change in auditors received approval from both the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, indicating strong corporate governance and careful decision-making processes.



Continued commitment to transparency and accountability through the engagement of a reputable firm may bolster investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The decision to change auditors may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial oversight and previous audit quality.

The mention of inherent risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements highlights potential weaknesses in the company's operations and market performance.

The extensive list of risks, including drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, may undermine investor confidence in the company's ability to deliver on its projections.

FAQ

Why did PrimeEnergy change its accounting firm?

PrimeEnergy appointed Withum Smith+Brown, PC as its independent registered public accounting firm, following a recommendation from the Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

Who is the new accounting firm for PrimeEnergy?

The new accounting firm for PrimeEnergy is Withum Smith+Brown, PC, effective June 27, 2025.

What is PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation's main business focus?

PrimeEnergy is focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons, primarily in Texas.

What stock exchange does PrimeEnergy trade on?

PrimeEnergy's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG.

Where can investors direct their inquiries about PrimeEnergy?

Investors can contact Connie Ng at PrimeEnergy by calling (713) 735-0000 ext. 6416 for inquiries.

$PNRG Insider Trading Activity

$PNRG insiders have traded $PNRG stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROTHSCHILD ROBERT DE has made 1 purchase buying 1,017 shares for an estimated $198,613 and 16 sales selling 34,994 shares for an estimated $7,116,952 .

and 16 sales selling 34,994 shares for an estimated . CLINT HURT has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $3,269,898.

$PNRG Hedge Fund Activity

$PNRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $PNRG stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: PNRG) today announced that it has appointed Withum Smith+Brown, PC ("Withum") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, effective June 27, 2025.





The decision to change auditors was recommended and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and the Board of Directors.





PrimeEnergy Resources is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons, primarily in Texas. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PNRG.





For investor inquiries, contact: Connie Ng – (713) 735-0000 ext. 6416







Forward-Looking Statements







This Report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes", "projects" and "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may vary materially from what is expressed or forecast in such statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the possibility of drilling cost overruns and technical difficulties, volatility of oil and gas prices, competition, risks inherent in the Company's oil and gas operations, the inexact nature of interpretation of seismic and other geological and geophysical data, imprecision of reserve estimates, and the Company's ability to replace and expand oil and gas reserves. Accordingly, stockholders and potential investors are cautioned that certain events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.



