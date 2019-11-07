Primeenergy Corp. Q3 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Primeenergy Corp. (PRNG) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $2.51 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $4.35 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $28.18 million from $29.40 million last year.

Primeenergy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $2.51 Mln. vs. $4.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $28.18 Mln vs. $29.40 Mln last year.

