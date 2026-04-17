PrimeEnergy 2025 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Weak Oil Prices

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation PNRG have risen 7.3% since reporting results for 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.3% return. However, over the past month, the stock has declined 5.4%, lagging the broader market’s 6.2% advance.

PrimeEnergy reported total revenues of $189.1 million for 2025, down 20.5% from $237.8 million in 2024. Net income also fell sharply to $26.3 million, or $15.85 per basic share, from $55.4 million, or $31.43 per share, in the prior year. This represents declines of 52.5% in net income and 49.6% in earnings per share. These decreases were primarily attributed to lower realized prices for oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs), which outweighed gains from increased natural gas production and pricing.

PrimeEnergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Other Key Business Metrics

Operationally, the company delivered strong production growth in natural gas and NGLs. Natural gas production rose 26.5% year over year to 9.8 Bcf, while NGL production increased 28.5% to 1.66 million barrels. In contrast, oil production declined 10.6% year over year to 2.29 million barrels.

Pricing trends were mixed across commodities. Realized natural gas prices surged 77.3%, providing a meaningful boost to gas-related revenues. However, oil prices fell 16.5% and NGL prices declined 24.4%, significantly impacting overall revenues, given oil’s position as the company’s largest revenue contributor.

Average oil prices dropped to $63.32 per barrel in 2025 from $75.80 in 2024, while NGL prices fell to $15.32 per barrel from $20.25. Conversely, natural gas prices improved to 76 cents per Mcf from 43 cents, reinforcing the shift in revenue mix toward gas.

Management Commentary

Management emphasized resilience amid commodity price volatility, particularly in oil and NGL markets. CEO Charles Drimal highlighted the company’s continued execution of its long-term strategy, including maintaining a strong balance sheet and growing reserves. He also underscored the company’s disciplined capital allocation approach, particularly its long-running share repurchase program, which has reduced shares outstanding from 7.6 million to 1.6 million over time.

The focus on per-share value creation through buybacks remains a central theme in management’s strategy, suggesting a preference for returning capital to shareholders rather than pursuing aggressive expansion.

Factors Influencing Performance

The primary driver of the year-over-year decline in financial performance was lower realized oil and NGL prices, which offset the benefits of increased natural gas production and higher gas prices. Oil remains the dominant contributor to revenues, making the company particularly sensitive to fluctuations in crude prices.

At the same time, the company benefited from strong operational execution, including increased production volumes and efficiency gains. Production cost improvements are evident, with average production costs per equivalent barrel declining to $8.07 in 2025 from $9.29 in 2024, reflecting improved cost management.

The broader macro environment also played a role, with global oil price pressures and shifting supply-demand dynamics influencing realized pricing. Increased natural gas prices partially mitigated these headwinds but were insufficient to fully offset declines in oil and NGL revenues.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

PrimeEnergy ended 2025 in a strong financial position, reporting zero outstanding bank debt and full availability under its $115-million credit facility. This debt-free status provides significant financial flexibility, allowing the company to navigate commodity price cycles and fund development activities without immediate reliance on external financing.

The company also generated more than $100 million in cash available for reinvestment for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its ability to sustain operations and capital programs internally.

Outlook

Management indicated a continued focus on disciplined capital allocation, reserve growth and maintaining liquidity. The company outlines plans to adjust capital spending based on commodity prices and available cash flows, with flexibility to scale investment or pursue asset sales and joint ventures as needed.

Future drilling activity is expected to remain concentrated in West Texas, with potential investments of up to $187 million over the next several years in horizontal drilling projects, depending on market conditions.

Other Developments

The company reported no major acquisitions or divestitures during the period, although it did generate $2.2 million from the sale of acreage and commercial property in 2025.

Overall, PrimeEnergy’s latest results reflect a company navigating commodity price headwinds while maintaining operational strength and financial discipline. The divergence between improving gas fundamentals and weaker oil pricing remains a key dynamic shaping its performance and outlook.

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