Primech Holdings Wins $19.6 Mln Multi-Year Contract

(RTTNews) - Primech Holdings Limited (PMEC), announced that its subsidiary, Primech A&P, an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors in Singapore, has secured a multi-year cleaning services contract with a leading polytechnic in Singapore, valued at S$25,196,581.00 or about $19.6 million, making this one of the company's most material wins to date.

Under the contract, Primech A&P will deploy the HYTRON, an AI-powered autonomous bathroom cleaning robot specially developed by Primech AI Pte. Ltd., with other advanced robotics and comprehensive cleaning solutions to elevate overall hygiene standards and facility management efficiency for the educational institution.

Ken Chang, Head of Operations at Primech A&P, stated, "This contract award represents a significant validation of our growth strategy and technology-integrated service delivery model, which provides us with strong long-term revenue visibility. The deployment of HYTRON bathroom cleaning robot alongside our traditional services, showcases our commitment to innovation and operational excellence in Singapore's premium facility services market."

