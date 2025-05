Primech Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Primech Holdings Limited announced compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, reflecting business resilience and ongoing growth initiatives.

Primech Holdings Limited, a technology-driven facility services provider in Singapore, announced on May 14, 2025, that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, as it maintained a closing bid price of over $1.00 for ten consecutive trading days by May 12, 2025. The company had previously been notified by Nasdaq in May 2024 of its non-compliance due to its ordinary shares falling below the required price. CEO Kin Wai Ho expressed satisfaction with this achievement, highlighting the resilience of the business model and the team's dedication, while reiterating the company's focus on growth and expansion, especially in AI-powered cleaning technologies.

Potential Positives

Primech Holdings Limited has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company's share price has met and maintained the necessary threshold, demonstrating strong market performance and investor confidence.

CEO Kin Wai Ho highlighted the resilience of the business model and the team's dedication, indicating a positive outlook for the company's future growth initiatives.

Primech's commitment to integrating AI-powered technologies in its cleaning services positions it as an innovator within the facility services sector, enhancing its competitive edge.

Potential Negatives

The company had previously been notified of non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, indicating prior financial difficulties or challenges in maintaining investor confidence.

Although the company has regained compliance, the previous issue raises concerns about the volatility of its stock price and overall market perception.

The press release primarily focuses on compliance with Nasdaq's rules rather than positive business developments, which may indicate limited recent operational success or growth initiatives.

FAQ

What compliance requirement did Primech Holdings meet?

Primech Holdings regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days.

When was Primech Holdings notified of its compliance status?

Primech Holdings was notified of its compliance status by Nasdaq on May 13, 2025.

How did Primech Holdings fail to comply previously?

Primech was previously non-compliant because its ordinary share price was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

What technologies does Primech Holdings focus on?

Primech Holdings focuses on AI-powered cleaning technologies and eco-friendly practices in its facility services.

Where is Primech Holdings headquartered?

Primech Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore, providing services to both public and private sectors.

SINGAPORE, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited ("Primech" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced that it has received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") on May 13, 2025 informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule") for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.





Primech was previously notified by Nasdaq on May 14, 2024 that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule because its ordinary share failed to meet the closing bid price of $1.00 or more for 30 consecutive business days. In order to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive trading days. This requirement was met on May 12, 2025, the tenth consecutive trading day when the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary share was over $1.00. Therefore, Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.





"We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing standards," said Kin Wai Ho, CEO of Primech Holdings Limited. "This reflects the resilience of our business model and the unwavering dedication of our team. We remain focused on our growth initiatives to expand our market presence in the facility services sector, particularly our AI-powered cleaning technologies."







About Primech Holdings Limited







Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond.



For more information, visit







www.primechholdings.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Company Contact



:





Email:



ir@primech.com.sg









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





