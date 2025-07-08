Primech Holdings Limited Announces S$10.65 Million Contract Extension for Cleaning Services in Singapore

Primech A & P secures a S$10.65 million contract extension for cleaning services at a major Singapore institution.

Primech A & P, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, has secured a two-year contract extension worth S$10.65 million (US$8.3 million) for comprehensive cleaning services at a prominent institution in Singapore. This renewal underscores the company's solid market position in the institutional cleaning sector and reflects its successful service delivery model, which has enabled it to maintain key clients and ensure recurring revenue. Ken Chang, the Head of Operations, emphasized that this contract exemplifies Primech A & P's commitment to high-value partnerships and consistent performance. Primech Holdings, based in Singapore, is recognized for its technology-driven facility services and sustainable practices, catering to both public and private sectors with a wide range of specialized cleaning and maintenance services.

Potential Positives

A successful 2-year contract extension worth S$10,650,000 (US$8.3 million) enhances predictable revenue streams for Primech A & P.

The renewal underscores Primech A & P's competitive positioning in Singapore's institutional cleaning market.

The contract validates the company's strategic focus on high-value institutional partnerships and service delivery excellence.

This contract win supports the company's ongoing growth trajectory and reinforces its status as a trusted partner in premium facility services.

Potential Negatives

While the contract extension is a positive development, the reliance on a single contract valued at S$10.65 million raises concerns about the company's revenue diversification, potentially exposing it to risks if the client were to change providers in the future.

The forward-looking statements contain significant disclaimers regarding uncertainties and risks that could materially affect the company's future results, indicating potential volatility in performance expectations and investor sentiment.

FAQ

What is the value of the new contract extension for Primech A & P?

The new contract extension is valued at S$10,650,000 (US$8.3 million).

How long is the contract extension for Primech A & P?

The contract extension is for a duration of two years.

What type of services does Primech A & P provide?

Primech A & P provides comprehensive cleaning services tailored for institutions in Singapore.

Who commented on the contract extension from Primech A & P?

Ken Chang, Head of Operations at Primech A & P, provided comments on the contract extension.

What is Primech Holdings Limited known for?

Primech Holdings Limited is known for its technology-driven facility services and commitment to sustainability in Singapore.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech A & P, a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced a 2-year contract extension valued at S$10,650,000 (US$8.3 million) providing comprehensive cleaning services at a renowned institution in Singapore.





This contract renewal, a significant revenue contribution for Primech Holdings’



award-winning



facility services subsidiary, reinforces Primech A & P's competitive positioning in Singapore's institutional cleaning market. Primech A & P's proven track record of delivering reliable, high-touch facilities services enabled the Company to retain major institutional clients and generate predictable, recurring revenue streams.





Ken Chang, Head of Operations at Primech A & P, stated, "This S$10.65 million contract extension validates our strategic focus on high-value institutional partnerships and demonstrates the strength of our service delivery model. The client's decision to renew for an additional two years provides us with strong revenue visibility and reflects our ability to exceed performance expectations consistently. Primech A & P is a trusted partner in Singapore's premium facility services market, and contract wins such as this support our continued growth trajectory.”







About Primech Holdings Limited















Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond.



For more information, visit







www.primechholdings.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Company Contact



:





Email:



Email: ir@primech.com.sg









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.