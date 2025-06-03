Primech AI Pte. Ltd. Secures Two-Year Lease for HYTRON LITE Autonomous Cleaning Robot in Major Singapore Hospital

Primech AI announced a two-year lease for its HYTRON LITE cleaning robot at a major Singapore hospital, enhancing healthcare sanitization.

Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, announced a two-year lease agreement for its HYTRON LITE autonomous bathroom cleaning robot with a leading facility management provider in Singapore, marking a significant step in the commercialization of its robotics technology in the healthcare sector. The deployment at one of Singapore's largest public hospitals highlights the demand for advanced cleaning automation in high-traffic environments, addressing the critical need for cleanliness and reliability in healthcare settings. The HYTRON LITE features eco-friendly cleaning capabilities, including a self-generating electrolyzed water system, and aims to reduce the labor burden on facility management staff while ensuring high standards of sanitation. The first robot is set to be delivered in early June 2025, with installation and training provided by Primech AI's technical team.

Signing a two-year lease agreement for the deployment of the HYTRON LITE robot at a major public hospital showcases Primech AI's entry and credibility in the vital healthcare sector.

The deployment highlights the commercial viability of Primech AI's robotics technology, addressing significant cleanliness and operational reliability needs in healthcare environments.

The incorporation of advanced technology, such as the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super, positions the HYTRON LITE robot as a cutting-edge solution in the market, capable of enhancing operational efficiency and hygiene standards.

The press release includes forward-looking statements that caution investors about known and unknown risks, which could lead to uncertainty regarding the company's future financial performance.



The reliance on advanced technology, such as the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super, might expose the company to risks related to technology failures or limitations that could affect the robot's performance in high-stakes environments.



There is no mention of existing partnerships, customer feedback, or market competition, which could raise concerns about the product's market readiness and acceptance in the healthcare sector.

What is the HYTRON LITE robot?

The HYTRON LITE robot is an autonomous bathroom cleaning robot developed by Primech AI for high-traffic environments like hospitals.

Where will the HYTRON LITE be deployed?

It will be deployed at one of Singapore's largest public hospitals under a two-year lease agreement.

What are the key features of HYTRON LITE?

Key features include eco-friendly cleaning, self-charging, air-drying, floor-mopping, and automated water handling capabilities.

When is the HYTRON LITE robot scheduled for delivery?

The first HYTRON LITE robot is scheduled to be delivered by early June 2025.

What impact does the robot aim to achieve in healthcare?

The robot aims to enhance cleaning efficiency and hygiene standards, directly impacting patient outcomes in healthcare settings.

SINGAPORE, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the signing of a two-year lease agreement with one of the leading facility management service providers for the deployment of its innovative HYTRON LITE autonomous bathroom cleaning robot at one of Singapore's largest public hospitals.





The two-year agreement represents a milestone in commercializing Primech AI's robotics technology. It underscores the growing market demand for advanced cleaning automation in complex, high-traffic environments such as healthcare facilities. This deployment represents another milestone with Primech AI's entry into the critical healthcare sector, where stringent cleaning and hygiene standards are paramount, confirming the commercial viability of the HYTRON LITE robot for high-stakes environments where consistent sanitization is essential for patient and staff safety.





"Securing this deployment at one of Singapore's premier healthcare institutions marks a significant milestone in our commercialization strategy," said Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Primech AI. "Healthcare environments demand the highest standards of cleanliness and operational reliability. This deployment demonstrates our HYTRON LITE robot's capabilities in meeting these exacting requirements while addressing the critical labor challenges faced by the healthcare sector."





HYTRON LITE incorporates the



NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super



, a state-of-the-art System-on-Module (SoM) designed for robust edge AI and robotics applications. Known for its compact size and powerful AI capabilities, the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super facilitates high-energy efficiency and superior AI processing at the edge. The HYTRON LITE robot will provide autonomous cleaning services, delivering consistent, high-quality sanitization while reducing the manual labor burden on facility management staff. The robot's advanced features include the self-generation of electrolyzed water for eco-friendly cleaning, contactless and contact-based cleaning capabilities, self-charging systems, automated water handling, air-drying, and floor-mopping functions.





"This deployment is particularly significant as it allows us to demonstrate our technology's value in an environment where cleaning quality directly impacts patient outcomes," added Mr. Ng. "The healthcare sector represents a key growth market for our robotics solutions, and we're excited to showcase how automation can enhance both operational efficiency and hygiene standards."





The first HYTRON LITE robot is scheduled to be delivered by early June 2025, with installation, setup, and training to be provided by Primech AI's specialized technical team.







About Primech AI











Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society.



For more information, visit







www.primech.ai









.











About Primech Holdings Limited











Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond.



For more information, visit







www.primechholdings.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Company Contact



:





Email:



ir@primech.com.sg









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





