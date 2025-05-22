Primech AI Launches HYTRON Autonomous Bathroom Cleaning Robot in Singapore's Premier Shopping Destination

Primech AI deploys autonomous cleaning robot HYTRON in a Singapore shopping mall, enhancing cleanliness through advanced robotics and AI technology.

Primech AI Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited, has announced the successful deployment of its autonomous bathroom cleaning robot, HYTRON, at a major shopping destination in Singapore. This milestone aims to enhance facility services using advanced robotics and AI technology. HYTRON, which utilizes NVIDIA's Jetson Orin Super module for superior AI processing and decision-making, can maintain hygiene standards in high-traffic areas with minimal human involvement. According to COO Charles Ng, this deployment highlights the potential of robotics to improve cleanliness in commercial spaces. The robot has garnered interest from both shoppers and facilities management professionals, marking a significant step in Primech AI's goal of transforming urban hygiene solutions. The company continues to focus on creating innovative solutions for space-constrained environments in urban settings.

Potential Positives

Successful deployment of HYTRON robot showcases the company's innovative advancements in robotics and AI technology.

Utilization of NVIDIA's advanced technologies highlights Primech AI's commitment to high-performance solutions in facility management.

Increased visibility and interest from shoppers and facility management professionals may enhance brand recognition and market presence in the robotics industry.

Focus on tailored solutions for urban settings positions Primech AI as a leader in addressing modern hygiene challenges, expanding its potential customer base in Asia and Europe.

Potential Negatives

While the deployment of the HYTRON robot at a shopping mall is a notable advancement, the reliance on advanced technology raises concerns about potential operational failures or malfunctions in a public setting, which could damage the company's reputation.

The forward-looking statements in the release highlight uncertainties and risks regarding the company's future financial performance, which could indicate underlying weaknesses or challenges not addressed in the announcement.

Although the deployment showcases innovation, the lack of historical performance metrics or existing client testimonials may raise skepticism among investors about the robot's actual effectiveness and profitability.

FAQ

What is HYTRON and where has it been deployed?

HYTRON is an autonomous bathroom cleaning robot deployed at a premier shopping destination in Singapore.

How does HYTRON improve cleanliness in public spaces?

HYTRON utilizes advanced robotics and AI technology to enhance cleanliness and hygiene standards in busy environments.

What technology powers the HYTRON robot?

HYTRON is powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Orin Super module, enabling real-time AI processing and intelligent decision-making.

What benefits does Primech AI offer through its robotics solutions?

Primech AI focuses on creating tailored, energy-efficient robotics solutions for urban hygiene challenges in Asia and Europe.

Where can I find more information about Primech AI and its products?

For more information, visit Primech AI's website at www.primech.ai.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PMEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $PMEC stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



























SINGAPORE, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. ("Primech AI" or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the successful deployment of its state-of-the-art autonomous bathroom cleaning robot, HYTRON, at one of Singapore's premier lifestyle and shopping destinations. This deployment represents a significant milestone in the Company's mission to revolutionize facility services through advanced robotics and AI-driven technology.





The HYTRON robot, powered by NVIDIA's Jetson Orin Super module, delivers exceptional performance in real-time AI processing, energy efficiency, and intelligent decision-making capabilities within a compact design specifically engineered for high-traffic public environments.





"Our deployment at this shopping mall demonstrates how advanced robotics and AI can dramatically improve cleanliness and hygiene standards in busy commercial spaces," said Charles Ng, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Primech AI. "HYTRON represents our commitment to addressing real-world challenges in facilities management through purpose-built technological solutions."





HYTRON's sophisticated capabilities leverage NVIDIA's comprehensive suite of technologies, including CUDA for high-performance parallel computing, cuDNN for accelerated deep learning performance, TensorRT for optimized AI inference, and NVIDIA Driver for stable hardware-software communication. These technologies enable HYTRON to maintain consistent cleanliness standards with minimal human intervention.





Visitors can now observe HYTRON in operation, working efficiently to maintain restroom cleanliness with precision and reliability throughout the mall's operating hours. The robot's presence has already generated significant interest among shoppers and facilities management professionals alike.





This latest HYTRON deployment at one of Singapore's busiest lifestyle destinations underscores Primech AI's expanding market presence and mission to transform urban hygiene solutions through innovative robotics. The Company continues to focus on creating tailored solutions for space-constrained environments typical in urban settings across Asia and Europe.







About Primech AI







Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society.



For more information, visit







www.primech.ai









.











About Primech Holdings Limited







Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond.



For more information, visit







www.primechholdings.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Company Contact:



:





Email:



ir@primech.com.sg









Investor Relations Contact:







Matthew Abenante, IRC





President





Strategic Investor Relations, LLC





Tel: 347-947-2093





Email:



matthew@strategic-ir.com





