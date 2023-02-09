Primecap Management Updates Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.91MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 12.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.26MM shares and 12.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.95% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $34.34. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.95% from its latest reported closing price of $27.93.

The projected annual revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $63MM, an increase of 280.69%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 21.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RYTM is 0.24%, an increase of 380.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.44% to 71,166K shares. The put/call ratio of RYTM is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 6,307K shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 812.36% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,063K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares, representing an increase of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 901.63% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,471K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 430.53% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,017K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 127.85% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,912K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

