Primecap Management Increases Position in Splunk (SPLK)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.95MM shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK). This represents 6.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 7, 2019 they reported 7.06MM shares and 4.78% of the company, an increase in shares of 54.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.91% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.01% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Splunk is $114.13. The forecasts range from a low of $86.86 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.01% from its latest reported closing price of $105.66.

The projected annual revenue for Splunk is $3,541MM, an increase of 7.18%. The projected annual EPS is $1.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPLK is 0.27%, a decrease of 11.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 156,800K shares. The put/call ratio of SPLK is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

H&F Corporate Investors X holds 12,800K shares representing 7.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,148K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,366K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,933K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,924K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,809K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,743K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 10.15% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,699K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPLK by 11.25% over the last quarter.

Splunk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Splunk Inc. turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.