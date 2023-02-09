Primecap Management Increases Position in LivaNova (LIVN)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.59MM shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN). This represents 8.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.42MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.94% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for LivaNova is $73.61. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.94% from its latest reported closing price of $55.79.

The projected annual revenue for LivaNova is $1,066MM, an increase of 4.82%. The projected annual EPS is $2.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in LivaNova. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIVN is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.24% to 64,526K shares. The put/call ratio of LIVN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 3,590K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,702K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,438K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 2,090K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing an increase of 9.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 5.97% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,589K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,565K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LIVN by 16.84% over the last quarter.

LivaNova Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

