Primecap Management Increases Position in FedEx (FDX)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.92MM shares of FedEx Corporation (FDX). This represents 5.52% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.20MM shares and 4.98% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.18% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for FedEx is $202.83. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.18% from its latest reported closing price of $209.48.

The projected annual revenue for FedEx is $95,532MM, an increase of 1.53%. The projected annual EPS is $14.39, an increase of 12.06%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2361 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.35%, a decrease of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 220,039K shares. The put/call ratio of FDX is 1.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 17,242K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,427K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 29.07% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,797K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,812K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 29.58% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,931K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,860K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 29.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,972K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,867K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 30.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,419K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,278K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 30.47% over the last quarter.

FedEx Declares $1.15 Dividend

On November 18, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share ($4.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 9, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.15 per share.

At the current share price of $209.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.46%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 3.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.77%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Fedex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FedEx Corp. provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $75 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 600,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.