Primecap Management Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.98MM shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN). This represents 6.96% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 30.16MM shares and 6.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.99% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.99% from its latest reported closing price of $13.34.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is $4,498MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual EPS is $1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.20%, a decrease of 25.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 562,362K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 53,001K shares representing 11.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,206K shares, representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 25.46% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 36,665K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,998K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 28.68% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 28,636K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,836K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,031K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,158K shares, representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 55.43% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 22,190K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,571K shares, representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 31.53% over the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

