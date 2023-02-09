Primecap Management Cuts Stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.07MM shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL). This represents 7.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 25.38MM shares and 7.84% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.93% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Continental Holdings is $58.35. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 14.93% from its latest reported closing price of $50.77.

The projected annual revenue for United Continental Holdings is $51,057MM, an increase of 13.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1028 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Continental Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UAL is 0.15%, an increase of 15.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 230,951K shares. The put/call ratio of UAL is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 12,392K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,451K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,951K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,622K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 1.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,739K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,606K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,524K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,520K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,407K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,236K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UAL by 2.79% over the last quarter.

United Airlines Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United's shared purpose is 'Connecting People. Uniting the World.' The Company is more focused than ever on its commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 358 airports across five continents. In 2018, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 158 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 788 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 560 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines.

