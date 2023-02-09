Primecap Management Cuts Stake in Transocean (RIG)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 46.56MM shares of Transocean LTD (RIG). This represents 6.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 47.52MM shares and 7.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.86% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transocean is $5.80. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.86% from its latest reported closing price of $7.52.

The projected annual revenue for Transocean is $3,123MM, an increase of 20.58%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIG is 0.20%, an increase of 17.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 465,333K shares. The put/call ratio of RIG is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Contrarius Investment Management holds 31,021K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,698K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 89.63% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 25,782K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,146K shares, representing a decrease of 28.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 20.76% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 25,131K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,359K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 46.13% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 23,724K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,541K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 26.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,025K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,027K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIG by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Transocean Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. Transocean specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and operates the highest specification floating offshore drilling fleet in the world. Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in and operates a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing two ultra-deepwater drillships.

