Primecap Management Cuts Stake in NetApp (NTAP)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.14MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 7.49% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 18.27MM shares and 8.22% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.73% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.03% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for NetApp is $78.39. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.03% from its latest reported closing price of $66.41.

The projected annual revenue for NetApp is $6,658MM, an increase of 1.66%. The projected annual EPS is $5.51, a decrease of 17.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1453 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetApp. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTAP is 0.20%, a decrease of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 226,575K shares. The put/call ratio of NTAP is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,664K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,961K shares, representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 8,623K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,674K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,713K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares, representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 78.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,623K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,997K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,506K shares, representing a decrease of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTAP by 7.57% over the last quarter.

NetApp Declares $0.50 Dividend

On November 29, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 5, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $66.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 5.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.20 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Netapp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NetApp, Inc. is an American hybrid cloud data services and data management company. NetApp offers cloud data services for management of applications and data both online and physically. n addition, the company offers application-aware data management service under the NetApp Astra name; and professional and support services, such as strategic consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, it provides assessment, design, implementation, and migration services.

