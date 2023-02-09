Primecap Management Cuts Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.66MM shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). This represents 8.33% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 17.41MM shares and 9.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.07% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.19% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nektar Therapeutics is $4.50. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 46.19% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08.

The projected annual revenue for Nektar Therapeutics is $94MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 452 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nektar Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 10.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKTR is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 232,901K shares. The put/call ratio of NKTR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 37,264K shares representing 19.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,230K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 10.47% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 35,770K shares representing 19.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,711K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,023K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKTR by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,384K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 11,384K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nektar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.