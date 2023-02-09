Primecap Management Cuts Stake in iRobot (IRBT)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.93MM shares of iRobot Corporation (IRBT). This represents 7.06% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.42MM shares and 8.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.92% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.19% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for iRobot is $54.82. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 31.19% from its latest reported closing price of $41.79.

The projected annual revenue for iRobot is $1,202MM, a decrease of 6.16%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in iRobot. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRBT is 0.19%, an increase of 76.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.07% to 35,206K shares. The put/call ratio of IRBT is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,981K shares representing 7.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 62.39% over the last quarter.

Alpine Associates Management holds 1,501K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 5.04% over the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 1,492K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,187K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,116K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares, representing a decrease of 46.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRBT by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Irobot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRobot®, the leading global consumer robot company, designs and builds robots that empower people to do more both inside and outside of the home. iRobot created the home robot cleaning category with the introduction of its Roomba® Robot Vacuum in 2002. Today, iRobot is a global enterprise that has sold more than 30 million robots worldwide. iRobot's product line, including the Roomba and the Braava® family of mopping robots, feature proprietary technologies and advanced concepts in cleaning, mapping and navigation. iRobot engineers are building an ecosystem of robots and technologies to enable the smart home.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

