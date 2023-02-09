Primecap Management Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.58MM shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). This represents 9.46% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 17.80MM shares and 9.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.24% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.16% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $124.97. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.16% from its latest reported closing price of $110.44.

The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $2,613MM, an increase of 30.11%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, an increase of 222.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1080 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.30%, an increase of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 218,129K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,774K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,007K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 10.24% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,005K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,987K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,620K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,247K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,695K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,816K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 80.53% over the last quarter.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of six commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

