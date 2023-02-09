Primecap Management Cuts Stake in Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.85MM shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO). This represents 5.48% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.28MM shares and 6.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 124.83% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arlo Technologies is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 124.83% from its latest reported closing price of $4.31.

The projected annual revenue for Arlo Technologies is $495MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlo Technologies. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLO is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 74,727K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,452K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 3,309K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,183K shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 3,133K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 27.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 3.06% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 2,771K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,811K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 19.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,407K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 22.84% over the last quarter.

Arlo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities delivers a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells and floodlight cameras. With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data secure, and puts security at the forefront of its company culture.

