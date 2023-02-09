Primecap Management Cuts Stake in Aecom (ACM)

Fintel reports that Primecap Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.59MM shares of Aecom (ACM). This represents 12.69% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 20.45MM shares and 14.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.40% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aecom is $95.09. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.40% from its latest reported closing price of $91.08.

The projected annual revenue for Aecom is $14,009MM, an increase of 5.62%. The projected annual EPS is $3.72, an increase of 54.51%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecom. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACM is 0.32%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 141,229K shares. The put/call ratio of ACM is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value holds 6,974K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,025K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 25.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,955K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,598K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,843K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,629K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aecom Declares $0.18 Dividend

On November 17, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $91.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.81%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 0.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.06 (n=51).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

AECOM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM's work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

