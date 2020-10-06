Prime Planet Energy & Solutions To Begin Production Of Prismatic Lithium-ion Batteries

(RTTNews) - Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, Inc. said the company will begin production of prismatic lithium-ion batteries for hybrid vehicles in Tokushima Prefecture. Prime Planet Energy & Solutions will establish a new battery production line within the existing Tokushima factory of the Energy Solutions Business Division. The start of production is planned from 2022, gradually expanding production levels.

Prime Planet Energy & Solutions started operations in April 2020 as a joint venture for automotive prismatic batteries (owned 51% by Toyota Motor Corporation and 49% by Panasonic Corporation).

