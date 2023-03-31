Prime ministers of eastern EU states call for action on Ukrainian grain

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - If market distortions caused by the inflow of Ukrainian grain cannot be eliminated by other means, tariffs and tariff quotas should be reintroduced, the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia said in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

