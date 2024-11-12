Prime Mining price target lowered to C$4.75 from C$5 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Stephen Soock lowered the firm’s price target on Prime Mining (PRMNF) to C$4.75 from C$5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

