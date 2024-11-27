Prime Mining Expands Los Reyes Resource Estimate

Prime Mining (TSE:PRYM) has released an update.
Prime Mining has released an updated mineral resource estimate for its Los Reyes gold-silver project in Mexico, showing substantial growth in both open-pit and underground resources. The report highlights a 49% increase in indicated resources and an 11% increase in inferred resources, validating the company’s strategy of targeting high-recovery milling operations. With ongoing drilling pointing to further upside potential, the project remains an exciting prospect for investors.
