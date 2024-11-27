News & Insights

Prime Mining Expands Los Reyes Resource Estimate

November 27, 2024 — 11:33 pm EST

Prime Mining (TSE:PRYM) has released an update.

Prime Mining has released an updated mineral resource estimate for its Los Reyes gold-silver project in Mexico, showing substantial growth in both open-pit and underground resources. The report highlights a 49% increase in indicated resources and an 11% increase in inferred resources, validating the company’s strategy of targeting high-recovery milling operations. With ongoing drilling pointing to further upside potential, the project remains an exciting prospect for investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

