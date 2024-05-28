News & Insights

Prime Mining Discovers Rich Silver and Gold

May 28, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Prime Mining (TSE:PRYM) has released an update.

Prime Mining Corp. has reported promising expansion drilling results at their Los Reyes Project in Mexico, with significant silver and gold mineralization discovered at the Guadalupe East area. The drilling yielded high-grade intercepts, including one of the property’s highest silver values of over 2,600 gpt. The company’s CEO highlighted the potential for both open pit and underground mining given the quality and openness of the mineralization.

