Prime Mining Boosts Resources and Expertise

November 13, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Prime Mining (TSE:PRYM) has released an update.

Prime Mining has reported significant progress in its Los Reyes Gold-Silver Project, with a 49% increase in Indicated Resources and 11% in Inferred Resources, showcasing its potential for high-recovery, high-margin operations. The company is advancing with impressive drill results and a strategic board appointment to strengthen its financial and industry expertise.

