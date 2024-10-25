Prime Medicine treatment of retinal dystrophy granted orphan designation

Prime Medicine’s (PRME) treatment of retinal dystrophy due to USH2A gene mutations was granted FDA orphan designation, according to a post to the agency’s website.
